Volvo unveils all-electric EX90 SUV, its new flagship

Published on Nov 11, 2022 05:47 PM IST

The car is the Swedish manufacturer's third electric offering, after XC40 and C40.

Volvo's EX90 (twitter.com/@volvocars)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Swedish manufacturer Volvo has unveiled the all-electric EX90 as its new flagship. Though the SUV is Volvo's third electric vehicle (EV) after XC40 and C40, it is the company's first EV to be based on a dedicated EV SPA2 architecture.

“Meet the new #VolvoEX90. Our first fully electric SUV Featuring Safe Space Technology powered by lidar and a serene Scandinavian interior. The Volvo EX90 offers a driving experience out of the ordinary,” said the auto giant in a tweet on Thursday.

Customers can place their pre-orders by clicking on this link.

The Volvo EX90

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the EX90 has been given a twin motor model and a performance model; both have a top speed of up to 180kmph. While the former produces maximum power and peak torque of 408bhp and 770Nm respectively, the latter generates maximum power of 517bhp and peak torque of 917Nm.

With a 111kWh battery, the flagship model has a maximum range of 480km, and gets charged up to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

For now, the car will be launched only in the top-spec ultra trim variant, which has been given a panoramic sunroof.

    HT News Desk

