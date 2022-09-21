Volvo unveils facelift version of XC 40 SUV, ex-showroom price at 46 lakh

Automobile giant Volvo on Wednesday unveiled the facelift versions of its sports utility vehicles XC40, XC60 and XC90 and the S90 sedan. The XC40 model is priced at ₹45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). But for a limited period of time, it will be available for ₹43.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in the festive season, Hindustan Times automobile website Auto HT reported.



On the other hand, the XC60, XC90 and S90 are priced at ₹65.90 lakh, ₹94.90 lakh and ₹66.90 lakh respectively. The new luxury SUVs and the sedan have been equipped with new features. There have been changes in the exterior, inside the cabin and some mechanical modifications. All these luxury cars are powered by a petrol-mild hybrid technology, being considered a step towards electrification of the lineup.



The Volvo XC40 which will compete with the likes of Mercedes Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW XI, is equipped with LED headlamps, a grille with a gloss black finish, fog lights, contrast-coloured skid plates, new 18-inch dual toned alloy wheels and others, the Auto HT report stated.



Talking about cabin features, XC40 has a crystal gear knob, 12.3 inch second generation driver display, AQI meter, auto-dimming inside rear view mirrors, BLIS with cross-traffic alerts and more.



The Volvo XC40 has a 2 litre turbo petrol engine mated to mild hybrid system. This powertrain is capable of generating a combined power output of 197 bhp and 300 nm of torque.



On the other hand, the XC90 SUV facelift also comes with some changes and a new touchscreen infotainment system. It churns out 300 bhp of power and 420 Nm of torque through its petrol mild-hybrid powertrain.





