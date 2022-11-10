Want to buy a car? Hyundai offering discounts of up to 1 lakh on these models

If you have plans to buy a car, then Hyundai is giving you a golden opportunity. This is because the company is giving discounts of up to ₹1 lakh on select models in its line-up, according to a report in HT's sister website Live Hindustan. The offer is available until the end of the month, and under it, interested customers get to avail cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount.

Kona Electric: Hyundai's first electric vehicle (EV) for India, Kona Electric arrived here in 2019. Under the offer, customers save ₹1 lakh on it, though only as cash discount. When fully charged, the EV has a range of up to 452km.

Grand i10 Nios: The South Korean manufacturer is giving a cash discount of ₹35,000 on the 1.0-litre turbo variant, ₹25,000 off on the CNG variant, and ₹15,000 on the 1.2-litre petrol variant. With exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and corporate discount of ₹3,000, you get maximum ₹48,000 off on the car.

Aura: The petrol and CNG variants carry a cash discount of ₹5,000 and ₹25,000 respectively. On these, you also get ₹10,000 as exchange bonus and ₹3,000 in corporate discount.

i20: Customers get ₹10,000 each as cash discount and exchange bonus, taking the total discount to ₹20,000. However, only the Magna and Sportz variants come under the offer.

Market price of the cars

According to HT Auto, Kona Electric's market price is ₹23.79 lakh- ₹23.98 lakh, while Grand i10 Nios has a price range of ₹5.19 lakh- ₹8.52 lakh. The market cost of Aura is ₹5.92 lakh- ₹9.43 lakh, while that of i20 is ₹6.8 lakh to ₹11.43 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON