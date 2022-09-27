Home / Car Bike / Want to buy a car this festive season? Tata Motors offering deals, discounts

Want to buy a car this festive season? Tata Motors offering deals, discounts

Published on Sep 27, 2022 02:42 PM IST

Navratri 2022: Tata Motors has only offered discounts on five models, i.e Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor and Tata Nexon.

Tata Nexon has surpassed Hyundai Creta in terms of popularity in August.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Automobile giant Tata Motors has announced its festive offers for Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali. With the festive sale kicking in, the Tata cars will be cheaper. Although, the carmaker has not introduced offers on all the car models.

Currently, Tata Motors is offering discounts on only five models, i.e Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor and Tata Nexon. The customers will get a discount of up to 40,000 on these cars, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. It includes cash benefits, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

Tata Motors is offering discount on its most-selling sports utility vehicle (SUV) Nexon in the festive season. It is offering a total of 20,000 discount on the SUV. It is also offering 15,000 exchange bonus on its diesel variant and corporate discount of 5,000. The company is offering a 3,000 corporate discount of 3,000 on its petrol variant. Nexon has surpassed Hyundai Creta in terms of popularity in August.

Tata Motors is offering a 23,000 discount on its sedan Tigor. There is a 10,000 exchange bonus and 3,000 corporate discount on the XE and XM variants of Tigor. On the other hand, the Tigor XZ and XZ+ variants have 10,000 cash discount, 10,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of 3,000, the Live Hindustan report added. The ex-showroom price of Tigor ranges between 5.99 lakh and 8.58 lakh.

On the other hand, Tata is offering discount of up to 23,000 on its popular hatchback Tiago. There is a 10,000 exchange bonus and 3,000 corporate discount on the XE and XT variant of the hatchback. On the other hand, the XZ variant is being offered with a cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000 and a corporate discount worth 3,000. There is no discount on NRG and CNG variant of Tiago. The ex-showroom price of Tiago is 5.39 lakh to 7.81 lakh.

The carmaker is offering discounts up to 40,000 on its premium SUVs Harrier and Safari. It is the highest discount being offered on any Tata model by the company. The discount is being offered to the customers in the form of exchange bonus. Both the models have the same offer. Harrier's ex-showroom price is between 14.69 lakh to 22.04 lakh. On the other hand, Safari's ex-showroom price is between 15.34 lakh to 23.5 lakh.

Tata Motors is not offering any discount on its compact SUV Punch. Last month, the company was offering a discount up to 25,000 on Altroz.

tata nexon
