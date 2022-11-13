Want to buy a Mahindra and Mahindra car? Save up to 62,000 on these models

If you are planning to buy a Mahindra and Mahindra car, then here's something you need to know. Select dealerships of the auto giant are offering up to ₹62,000 off on some cars manufactured by Mahindra and Mahindra. The offer covers XUV300, Marazzo, and Baleno.

Here are the details:

XUV300: Buyers can avail a total discount of ₹62,000 on this SUV. This includes an exchange bonus of ₹25,000, cash discount of ₹23,000, accessories worth ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of ₹4,000.

Marazzo: A discount of ₹35,200 is being offered on this car, also an SUV. This includes a cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of ₹5,200.

Baleno: Customers can purchase the SUV by saving ₹28,000. This includes a corporate discount of ₹10,000, accessories worth ₹8,500, cash discount of ₹6,500, and exchange bonus of ₹3,000.

However, it is to be noted that the offer is available only in November.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail