Want to buy a Mahindra and Mahindra car? Save up to ₹62,000 on these models
The offer covers XUV300, Marazzo, and Baleno, and is available only for November.
If you are planning to buy a Mahindra and Mahindra car, then here's something you need to know. Select dealerships of the auto giant are offering up to ₹62,000 off on some cars manufactured by Mahindra and Mahindra. The offer covers XUV300, Marazzo, and Baleno.
Here are the details:
XUV300: Buyers can avail a total discount of ₹62,000 on this SUV. This includes an exchange bonus of ₹25,000, cash discount of ₹23,000, accessories worth ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of ₹4,000.
Marazzo: A discount of ₹35,200 is being offered on this car, also an SUV. This includes a cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, and a corporate discount of ₹5,200.
Baleno: Customers can purchase the SUV by saving ₹28,000. This includes a corporate discount of ₹10,000, accessories worth ₹8,500, cash discount of ₹6,500, and exchange bonus of ₹3,000.
However, it is to be noted that the offer is available only in November.
