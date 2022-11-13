Home / Car Bike / Want to buy a Mahindra and Mahindra car? Save up to 62,000 on these models

Want to buy a Mahindra and Mahindra car? Save up to 62,000 on these models

Published on Nov 13, 2022 05:19 PM IST

The offer covers XUV300, Marazzo, and Baleno, and is available only for November.

The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai in this file photo.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you are planning to buy a Mahindra and Mahindra car, then here's something you need to know. Select dealerships of the auto giant are offering up to 62,000 off on some cars manufactured by Mahindra and Mahindra. The offer covers XUV300, Marazzo, and Baleno.

Here are the details:

XUV300: Buyers can avail a total discount of 62,000 on this SUV. This includes an exchange bonus of 25,000, cash discount of 23,000, accessories worth 10,000, and a corporate discount of 4,000.

Marazzo: A discount of 35,200 is being offered on this car, also an SUV. This includes a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000, and a corporate discount of 5,200.

Baleno: Customers can purchase the SUV by saving 28,000. This includes a corporate discount of 10,000, accessories worth 8,500, cash discount of 6,500, and exchange bonus of 3,000.

However, it is to be noted that the offer is available only in November.

Sunday, November 13, 2022
