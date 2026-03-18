Want to buy the new Renault Duster? Here's what the base variant offers
The new Renault Duster Authentic, priced at ₹10.29 lakh, features a 7-inch TFT display, power windows, and a strong safety package with six airbags.
The new Renault Duster has made a comeback in India with a starting price of ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level variant, called Authentic, focuses on offering essential features across design, comfort and safety without compromising on the SUV’s core appeal.
Here is a detailed look at what the base Authentic variant offers:
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Exterior features
The Duster Authentic carries forward the rugged styling of the new-generation SUV. It gets Eco LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, ensuring modern lighting at both ends.
Up front, there is a signature grille with DUSTER emblem, giving it a distinctive identity. The SUV also features LED turn indicators on the ORVMs.
Enhancing its tough stance are reinforced wheel arches and door side protection, along with skid plates, which add to both visual appeal and durability. So, road presence is something that is still intact even with the base variant.
Interior and comfort
Inside, the base variant comes equipped with a 7-inch TFT driver display for essential driving information.
Comfort and convenience features include all four power windows with auto up/down function, along with a central console featuring a sliding armrest which comes in handy on long drives.
Other features on offer include automatic headlamps, one-touch LED room lights, and rear AC vents for improved passenger comfort.
The SUV also gets remote keyless entry, adding to everyday convenience.
Safety features
The Duster Authentic stands out with a strong safety package. It comes with 35 safety features as standard.
Key highlights include six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill start assist (HSA) and electronic stability program (ESP).
What it means for buyers?
At ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Duster Authentic offers a solid set of essential features, making it a practical entry point into the SUV’s lineup while retaining its rugged character and safety focus.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More