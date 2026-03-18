Want to buy the new Renault Duster? Here's what the base variant offers

The new Renault Duster has made a comeback in India with a starting price of ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level variant, called Authentic, focuses on offering essential features across design, comfort and safety without compromising on the SUV’s core appeal. The Duster's base variant is available in seven colours.

Here is a detailed look at what the base Authentic variant offers:

Exterior features The Duster Authentic carries forward the rugged styling of the new-generation SUV. It gets Eco LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, ensuring modern lighting at both ends.

Up front, there is a signature grille with DUSTER emblem, giving it a distinctive identity. The SUV also features LED turn indicators on the ORVMs.

Enhancing its tough stance are reinforced wheel arches and door side protection, along with skid plates, which add to both visual appeal and durability. So, road presence is something that is still intact even with the base variant.