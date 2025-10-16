Why the Hyundai Tucson got 5 stars at Latin NCAP — safety features breakdown

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson has achieved a five-star safety rating in the latest Latin NCAP crash tests. This marks a major improvement for the SUV, which had earlier received a disappointing zero-star score under the same protocol three years ago. The updated rating applies to models built in Korea and the Czech Republic from April 2024 onwards, following Hyundai’s voluntary request for re-evaluation. The Korea-spec Hyundai Tucson 2025 was crash tested at Latin NCAP recently.

The Hyundai Tucson is also on sale in the Indian market, positioned as a premium midsize SUV. It sits above the Creta and Alcazar in Hyundai’s SUV lineup and competes against models like the Jeep Compass and Citroën C5 Aircross. However, the India-spec Tucson has some differences in safety and ADAS configurations compared to the Korean versions tested at Latin NCAP, which we’ll explore later.

What helped Tucson secure 5 stars this time?

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson recorded strong results across all four Latin NCAP categories:

Adult Occupant Protection: 83.98%

Child Occupant Protection: 91.62%

Pedestrian & Vulnerable Road Users: 75.08%

Safety Assist: 96.28%

Six airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) are now standard. The SUV also includes an extensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which meet Latin NCAP’s latest scoring standards.

Key upgrades that contributed to the top rating include:

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for urban and vulnerable road user scenarios.

Lane Support System (LSS) with lane-keeping and lane-departure warnings.

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) for improved visibility and reaction time.

Strong performance in side pole impact and whiplash protection tests.

While some structural instability was noted in the frontal impact of the hybrid version, primarily due to the added battery and motor components, the Tucson’s ADAS and overall occupant protection ensured it maintained a five-star rating.

How did Tucson improve from previous tests?

Back in 2022, Tucson’s Latin NCAP test returned a zero-star rating, primarily because it offered only two airbags and limited electronic safety aids. Hyundai responded quickly by standardising side and curtain airbags and ESC, which helped it climb to a three-star rating in a reassessment that same year.

For 2025, Hyundai made a bigger leap by expanding the ADAS package and enhancing crash protection systems. Full marks were achieved for both Lane Support Systems and Blind Spot Detection, while the AEB system also demonstrated strong reliability across various test conditions.

Are the Indian and Korean versions different in safety setup?

Yes, there are some differences. The Korean and Latin American versions tested by Latin NCAP feature the full ADAS suite and six airbags as standard across all trims.

In contrast, the India-spec Hyundai Tucson comes with six airbags and ESC as standard, but only the higher trims offer a limited ADAS package. Features like Blind Spot Detection and Cross Traffic Alert may be missing in lower variants, due to Hyundai’s regional feature adjustments based on market cost and regulations.