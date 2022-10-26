Will you be fined for driving while wearing slippers? Here's the truth

If you are wearing half sleeves shirt, you will be fined by the traffic police. Driving while wearing lungis or vest will also attract a fine. If you don't have an extra light in the car or the vehicle's glasses are not clean, be ready to be fined. You will be fined if you are wearing 'chappals' (slippers) while driving. You must have heard about a lot of claims like these. But is there any truth to these sayings? These are RUMOURS.



Spreading rumours over traffic rules and fines over their violations is not new. It leads to misconceptions and unnecessary panic. In 2019, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari in a tweet way back in 2019 had busted some of the rumours associated with traffic rules violations. “Beware of rumours”, the minister had tweeted while listing the bogus claims on traffic rules.

The minister had cleared that wearing half sleeved shirts, driving in lungis or vest, cars without extra light and untidy glasses in the car will not attract any fine. Gadkari had called claims of drivers being fined for wearing slippers as fake. There is no provision for fine on these grounds in the new Motor Vehicles Act. You should not believe the rumours blindly and must verify the source of the claims.



While travelling on road, you must follow rules like wearing a seat belt, wearing helmet, keeping in mind the speed limit and obeying the traffic light to avoid any punishment.

