Celebrating heritage

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:40 IST

The state capital has the potential to develop into heritage tourism with several century-old havelis and kothis, which are a treat to the eyes. The INTACH awards for the best practices in conservation were presented for the first time in north India, recently.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Lucknow, gave away the INTACH Heritage Awards to well-maintained structures that will give fillip to conservation, said former chief secretary Alok Ranjan, who was also a part of the jury.

Inspiration for Conservation Award went to La Martiniere College while Excellence in Craftsmanship Award, was conferred on conservationist Ansar-uddin. Principal secret-ary (culture and tourism), Jitendra Kumar, additional chief secretary Anita Bhatna-gar Jain and director IIM, Raipur, Prof Bharat Bhaskar jointly gave away the awards.

Other winners include Kotwara House, home of renowned filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, lies at one end of what was once the magnificent Qaiserbagh complex. Together with his architect-designer wife Meera, they have ushered in a cultural renaissance in Lucknow through their couture label Kotwara, said convenor,Vipul B Varshney.

In the residential category, Khajurgaon Palace at Naka Hindola stole the show. The area has a prominent place in the history of 1857 Uprising. Khunkhunji Kothi, which was constructed in a traditional style building at the Chowk crossing in 1913, also won an award. Mumtaz Ali Khan’s residence at the erstwhile 13 Radice Road, now reads as 13 Gokhale Marg, was awarded.

Lebua Lucknow, Saraca Estate, also figured in the award list. Mohd Abdullah transformed the bungalow into a luxury heritage hotel with modern comforts retaining the original opulence. Habibullah Estate was also awarded, among others.

Those who figured in the merit of distinction were Jahangirabad Palace, Mahmudabad Estate, Iqbal Manzil, Shanti Sadan - Bhatia’s Residence, Itaunja Palace while special merit award in commercial category went to Asma Hussain Fashion House.

Other structures that got recognition were Sharga Haveli in Kashmiri Mohalla, Sultan Palace, Bajaj House, residence of Madhu Mathur and Ahmad Manzil.

The merit award was confer-red on Crown Gate, residence of Meesam Rafeeq and Sultanat Manzil, Kashishwar Temple, Mohanlal Ganj and Oel Frog Temple. The merit award for conservation efforts went to Sibtainabad Imambara.

Roshan Taqui and Amrita Dass, the other jury members, congratulated the team. Jayant Krishna said, “It was a well organised event at a large scale by the Lucknow Chapter.”

Sufi-kathak founder Manjari Chaturvedi enthralled the audience with her performance by traversing the journey of the feminine in Awadh-Radha Raas. HTC

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 19:40 IST