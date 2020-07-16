0001 fetches Chandigarh RLA ₹5.4 lakh in e-auction

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:45 IST

The registration number ‘0001’ of the new series ‘CH01-CB’ fetched the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh, the highest bidding price of ₹5,45,000 against a reserve price of only ₹50,000.

An e-auction of fancy numbers held by the RLA concluded on Thursday, earning the body a total of ₹52,43,000.

The number ‘CH01CB0007’ received the second highest bid of ₹2,89,000 against the reserve price of only ₹30,000.

Numbers ‘CH01CB0008’ was e-auctioned for ₹2,23,000, ‘CH01CB0009’ went for ₹2,20,000, ‘CH01CB0003’ for ₹2,09,000 against reserve price of ₹30,000.

Only those who have purchased vehicles with a Chandigarh address were allowed to participate in the e-auction after submitting the sale letter, Aadhaar card details and address proof.

The successful bidders will be required to get their vehicles registered as well as deposit the bidding amount within a month from the date of auction, failing which a penalty of 10% as well as interest at the rate of 10% on the balance amount will be charged till the date of payment.

The highest ever bid for ‘0001’ was received in 2012, when a resident of Sector 44 bought it for ₹26.05 lakh, to adorn his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times the price of the fancy number.