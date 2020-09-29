e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 1,500 centres to be set up to provide equipment to Haryana farmers

1,500 centres to be set up to provide equipment to Haryana farmers

Allocations will be done on priority basis in red and yellow/orange zones, identified by the department on the basis of incidences of crop residue burning last year.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 29, 2020 02:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Haryana government will set up 1, 500 Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs), which will provide crop residue management equipment to farmers.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Sanjeev Kaushal said a target to establish 820 CHCs had been set earlier. However, keeping in view the demand from farmers, 680 more such centres will be set up. He said preference will be given to small and marginal farmers to ensure that they are able to access agricultural machinery easily and participate in the statewide campaign against stubble burning. Allocations will be done on priority basis in red and yellow/orange zones, identified by the department on the basis of incidences of crop residue burning last year.

Last year also, the state government had established 1,685 CHCs against the target of 1,300 CHCs. Kaushal said last year the state government had achieved more than 95% of the target set by the Central government for distribution of crop residue management equipment under the scheme ‘Promotion of Agricultural Mechanisation for In-Situ Management of Crop’.

This year, the state government has decided to provide financial assistance, to the tune of ₹155 crore, to all 11,311 individual farmers who have applied for agricultural implements under the scheme. The agriculture department would provide 454 balers, 5,820 super seeders, 5,418 zero till seed drills, 2,918 choppers/mulchers, 260 happy seeders, 389 straw management systems, 64 rotary slashers/shrub masters, 454 reversible mould ploughs and 288 reapers to the beneficiaries.

top news
Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Scientist goes to massage parlour he found online, gets abducted; 3 arrested
Scientist goes to massage parlour he found online, gets abducted; 3 arrested
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places
After 400 priests of Jagannath temple test Covid-19+, Odisha says no to opening religious places
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In