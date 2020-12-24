e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 10% area of industrial estates to be reserved as residential area for labour housing: Haryana deputy CM

10% area of industrial estates to be reserved as residential area for labour housing: Haryana deputy CM

chandigarh Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Dushyant Chautala
Dushyant Chautala(HT Photo)
         

At least 10% area of industrial estates will be reserved as residential area for labour housing and to promote industrial activity in rural areas the panchayat land will be made available on lease with the consent of villagers, according to Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

Unveiling “Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy- 2020”, Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of industries and commerce department, said the target of this policy is to generate 5 lakh jobs and attract over ₹1 lakh crore investments in the next five years.

“The new policy will encourage exports and we have set the target of exports of ₹2 lakh crore,” he said during a press conference.

Describing the new policy as important for regional development and generating maximum employment, the deputy CM said this policy will make Haryana as the preferred investment destination in the country.

Under this policy, he said, mega and ultra-mega projects will be exempted from the purview of all labour laws in Haryana, except the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, for a period of three years, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions.

He said where a project is in force and payment of arrears of HSIIDC has been paid, automatic provision for transfer of plots has been approved. To encourage micro and small scale industries, the FAR has been increased up to 250% of the plots.

Stating that special provisions have been made for startups, he said the new policy provides for an 8% interest subsidy (up to a maximum of Rs 20 lakh) for starting a startup, besides 100% state GST refund for seven years.

