10-day police remand for two Khalistani operatives

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:32 IST

A local court on Saturday sent two alleged Khalistani operatives, arrested by the Jandiala police of Amritsar rural district on Friday, to 10-day police remand.

Gurmeet Singh and Vikram Singh of Amritsar were preparing to carry out a series of terror attacks and targeted killings at the behest of their Pakistani mentors and handlers, said the police.

A German-made MP5 sub-machine gun, a 9-mm pistol with four magazines, and two mobile phones with a host of incriminatory conversations, messages, and photographs were seized from the duo.

They were produced before duty magistrate Nirmla Devi by a team led by station house officer (SHO) of Jandiala police station Upkar Singh.

“The duty magistrate has granted 10-day police remand. During the remand, we will ascertain how the duo accused had come into the contact of the Pakistan-based elements. What kind of attacks they had been preparing at the behest of their handlers will also be ascertained during the interrogation,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Vikram Jeet Duggal.