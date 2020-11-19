e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 11 arrested for grabbing HUDA plots in Faridabad

11 arrested for grabbing HUDA plots in Faridabad

chandigarh Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Haryana state vigilance bureau has arrested 11 people allegedly involved in fraudulent grabbing of HUDA (now Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) plots, which were meant to be allotted to slum dwellers in Faridabad. The 11 people are in addition to the 15 others arrested earlier by the vigilance bureau.

A bureau spokesperson said the accused acted in collusion with a HUDA official in Faridabad.

The spokesperson said that the matter pertained to allotment of 36 square yard plots to slum dwellers near Badarpur border in Faridabad.

In 1993, HUDA got the land occupied by the slum dwellers vacated and allotted 36 square yard plots in lieu to 388 slum dwellers in Sector 30, Faridabad. However, possession of 38 such plots was allegedly taken by ineligible persons in a fraudulent manner.

The spokesperson said the matter was inquired by the vigilance bureau. After obtaining permission from the state government, a criminal case under sections 448 (house trespass), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered.

