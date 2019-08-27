11 polluting factories in Chandigarh lose power, water supply

chandigarh

Aug 27, 2019

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) on Monday ordered the snapping of water and electricity connection of 11 industries located in Industrial Area, Phases 1 and 2. The industries are mainly engaged in electroplating.

Director of CPCC, TC Nautiyal, confirmed the order and said, “Under the Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti guidelines and Supreme Court directions, strict action has been taken against these industries. These industries were not following the prescribed norms of the ministry of environment and climate change and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).”

The guidelines of the Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti and SC directions, issued to the central and state governments and union territories, dictate that no industry is permitted to operate unless it has a functional effluent treatment plant capable of meeting the prescribed norms for removing pollutants from the effluent before discharging.

A senior official of the CPCC said, “Last month, a survey was conducted of Chandigarh industries to check their effluent treatment plants, which treat industrial wastewater for its reuse or safe disposal to the environment. Out of 102 industries, only 20 industries met with the standards of the CPCB.”

“We issued showcause notices to the erring units but on not getting satisfactory replies, we ordered to cut the electricity and water connection of 11 industries. We are sampling the rest of the 71 industries again,” the official said.

Aug 27, 2019