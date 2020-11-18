e-paper
112 Haryana government school students test positive for Covid-19 in a fortnight

112 Haryana government school students test positive for Covid-19 in a fortnight

Most students are asymptomatic; affected schools in Rewari and Jhajjar districts closed for sanitisation.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 12:57 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Students attending a class at Government Senior Secondary School for Girls at Bohar village in Rohtak district last week.
Students attending a class at Government Senior Secondary School for Girls at Bohar village in Rohtak district last week. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

As many as 112 Haryana government school students have tested positive for Covid-19 in Jhajjar and Rewari districts since the educational institutions reopened after eight months for Classes 9 to 12 on November 2.

Seventy-eight students of government schools were found infected in Rewari and 34 in Jhajjar.

Rewari district education officer (DEO) Rajesh Kumar said of the 78 cases reported since the reopening, 25 students tested positive in the past two days.

“We have sealed the Government Senior Secondary School at Kund village for two weeks after 19 students tested positive for Covid-19. According to norms, a school is closed for 48 hours for sanitisation if one positive case is detected. The school is closed for two weeks if the contacts of the students are found positive,” he said.

Dr Sunil Lakhra, the district medical officer at Jhajjar, said samples of 1,197 students from 12 government schools have been collected in the past two weeks. Of them, 34 tested positive. “Most students found positive are asymptomatic. We have sanitised their schools,” he said.

SOCIAL DISTANCING NORMS VIOLATED

When this reporter visited the Government Senior Secondary School at Kheri Asadh village on the Rohtak-Delhi road last week, most students were found violating social distancing norms. Students had not been provided coloured masks and badges to segregate them into groups for distancing.

At the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls at Bohar village, students said that they were being allowed to enter only after checks, including thermal screening.

Tanu Nandal, a student of the school, said, “Thermal scanning is done at the gate itself and we observe distancing in the classroom. We carry our own water bottles and tiffins. Only one student is allowed to go to the toilet at a time.”

Three students had tested positive for the virus at a government school in Jind’s Narwana on November 6, four days after schools reopened amid the pandemic.

