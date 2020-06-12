e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 12 more deaths, 389 new cases, Haryana’s tally close to 6,000 now

12 more deaths, 389 new cases, Haryana’s tally close to 6,000 now

The national capital region districts of Gurugram and Faridabad, with a joint tally of 265 cases, accounted for 68% of the total fresh cases reported across 17 districts of the state.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 12, 2020 05:58 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The total number of active cases as on Thursday was 3,644
The total number of active cases as on Thursday was 3,644(via REUTERS)
         

Twelve more patients in Haryana perished to the respiratory illness, Covid-19, taking the death toll in the state to 64. Among the dead, six were from Gurugram district, four from Faridabad and one each from Ambala and Rohtak.

The state reported 389 fresh coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, taking the total tally to 5,968, according to a health department bulletin. The total number of active cases as on Thursday was 3,644. There were 47 critically ill Covid-19 patients across the state on Thursday, the bulletin said.

The national capital region districts of Gurugram and Faridabad, with a joint tally of 265 cases, accounted for 68% of the total fresh cases reported across 17 districts of the state. Rohtak recorded 29 fresh cases followed by Karnal (17), Ambala (13), Palwal (10). Yamunanagar (9), Rewari (8), Mahendergarh and Fatehabad (7 each), Panchkula, Jhajjar, Hisar, Sirsa and Bhiwani (4 each), Jind (3) and Panipat ( 1).

Five districts – Sonepat, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri, Kaithal and Kurukshetra did not report any fresh case on Thursday.

