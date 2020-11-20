12 succumb to Covid in Himachal Pradesh  

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:06 IST

Himachal on Thursday recorded 796 fresh Covid infections, taking the state’s tally to 32,197. The death toll mounted 480 with twelve more patients succumbing to the virus.

Of the new cases, 212 were reported in Shimla 124 in Shimla, 114 in Kullu, 95 in Kangra, 73 in Solan, 46 in Lahaul-Spiti, 43 in Chamba, 31 in Hamirpur, 25 in Bilaspur, 14 in Una, 13 in Sirmaur, and six in Kinnaur.

Three fatalities each were reported in Kullu and Kangra, two each in Mandi and Shimla and one each Una and Bilaspur.

There are 6,980 active cases in the state while 24,706 people have recovered.

Mandi, Shimla’s tally crosses 5,000

As many as 124 new infections, took Mandi’s tally to 5,109. Mandi is the worst-hit district and has 15.9% of the total cases, of which 1,382 are active. Shimla, the second most affected district, has 5,003 cases and shares 15.5% of the caseload. It also leads the state with the most active infections (1,675).

Meanwhile, Solan ranks third with 4,253 cases, followed by Kangra (4,157), Kullu (2,779), Sirmaur (2,465), Una (1,861), Bilaspur (1,702), Chamba (1,671), Hamirpur (1,630), Lahaul-Spiti (890) and Kinnaur (677).

Last man standing in Lahaul village

In Lahaul-Spiti district, that has seen a sharp spike in Covid infections in November, all but one person is infected in Thorang village.

Thorang has a population of 42 persons of which 41 have tested positive. The villagers had voluntarily got themselves tested. Bhushan Thakur, 52, the only person to have tested negative. He was surprised when his entire family and village tested positive except for him.

“I have been strictly following all the SOPs issued by the government. People should not take the virus lightly as anyone can get infected. Social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands is key to remain safe,” he said.

Kangra DC office closed

The office of the Kangra deputy commissioner was closed for two-days on Thursday after 15 employees tested positive for Covid. The building is being sanitized and the office will reopen on November 23, an office order issued by deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati reads.

Earlier, 15 employees of the Dharamshala municipal corporation had tested positive on Tuesday, after which the civic body office was closed.