12-year-old boy dies at PGI, hospital constitutes panel to probe medical negligence

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 01:14 IST

Hours after a 12-year-old boy suffering from fever died at PGIMER on Monday morning, the hospital authorities constituted a committee to inquire into the allegations of medical negligence.

Earlier in the day, the boy’s family, natives of Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh, who live in Dhakoli, Zirakpur, and work as labourers, submitted a medical negligence complaint with the director’s office.

They alleged that the child, Sonu, died after a nurse posted in the emergency ward administered an injection to him on Sunday afternoon.

“Sonu had a fever and was continuously vomiting, so we took him to the Phase 6 civil hospital in Mohali on November 11. However, doctors referred him to PGIMER on November 16. He was doing fine after initial consultations. But, immediately after the nurse administered him an injection on Sunday, he had to be shifted to a ventilator, and he was declared dead at 5am on Monday,” Sonu’s brother-in-law Rana Pratap Singh said.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said the inquiry committee will probe into the conditions surrounding the boy’s death. “The family approached me on Monday morning, and we immediately took note of it. The inquiry committee will submit a report in three days. The report will help us decide whether there was medical negligence,” Dr Ram said.

The committee, to be headed by Dr Surjeet Singh, head, department of paediatrics, will comprise Dr Sanjay Jain from the department of internal medicine and Dr Manish Rathi from the department of nephrology.

Representatives from the department of forensic medicine and department of hospital administration are also part of the panel.