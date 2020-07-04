132 fined for not wearing masks in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 22:14 IST

In a special drive, the Chandigarh police challaned 132 persons for moving around without wearing face masks.

The challans were issued by the police as part of a two-day special drive conducted from 6pm to midnight on July 3 and July 4, as per the directions of SSP Chandigarh.

On Friday, fines worth ₹66,000 were collected from 132 persons for not wearing face mask. One challan was issued for not following social distancing norms and ₹500 fine was collected from the violators.

Apart from this, 10 persons were booked under Section 188 of IPC for violating curfew norms. In Chandigarh, the curfew remains in place from 10pm to 5am.