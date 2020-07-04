e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 132 fined for not wearing masks in Chandigarh

132 fined for not wearing masks in Chandigarh

Fines worth ₹66,000 were collected from violators.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 04, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

In a special drive, the Chandigarh police challaned 132 persons for moving around without wearing face masks.

The challans were issued by the police as part of a two-day special drive conducted from 6pm to midnight on July 3 and July 4, as per the directions of SSP Chandigarh.

On Friday, fines worth ₹66,000 were collected from 132 persons for not wearing face mask. One challan was issued for not following social distancing norms and ₹500 fine was collected from the violators.

Apart from this, 10 persons were booked under Section 188 of IPC for violating curfew norms. In Chandigarh, the curfew remains in place from 10pm to 5am.

top news
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Indian Air Force geared up for combat role in China border area
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
LIVE: Over 7,074 Covid cases in Maharashtra push tally past 2 lakh
LIVE: Over 7,074 Covid cases in Maharashtra push tally past 2 lakh
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeking trial in Italy of marines who killed 2 fishermen
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Spreading joy under pandemic: Shikhar Dhawan visits Delhi’s Hindu refugees
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Why Prasar Bharati is wrong to rebuke PTI, writes Karan Thapar
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
Water-logging, heavy downpour, high tides in Mumbai; IMD issues red alert
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In