15 contacts of Ferozepur constable test negative

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:20 IST

Fifteen of 35 primary contacts of the 27-year-old Punjab Police constable who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Wara Bhai Ka village on April 17 have tested negative for the infection. The reports came in late on Sunday evening.

The reports of 20 other contacts, including his 58-year-old father, 52-year-old mother, 25-year-old wife and one-year-old son are awaited.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said none of the patient’s primary contacts, who are all quarantined in their respective homes, are exhibiting any symptom.The constable, who is at present, in an isolation ward at the local civil hospital is also stable.

The constable was the driver of Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli. Kohli had tested positive for the deadly virus on April 13 and he passed away on Saturday.

The constable had returned to his native village on April 14. This is the first case to be reported in the border district.

After samples of the ACP’s three gunmen and driver were sent for testing, they were sent to their respective residences in Khanna, Moga, Ferozepur and Sangrur after neighbours in Ludhiana objected to their presence.

CONSTABLE VIOLATED QUARANTINE

Though the men were instructed to stay in home quarantine, an official, pleading anonymity, said the cop was spotted out and about in his village.

“The constable was spotted riding his two-wheeler and also went to a gymnasium to workout besides visiting a village gurdwara on Thursday,”said the official.

After the constable’s diagnosis, standard operating procedure was put into effect and the village was sealed. Villagers were directed to stay inside their homes.