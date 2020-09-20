15% teacher’s posts lying vacant in Chandigarh govt schools: Pokhriyal in Lok Sabha

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:04 IST

About 15% posts of teachers of all cadres, including junior basic training (JBT) teachers, trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and others, are lying vacant in Chandigarh schools, revealed the data provided by Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in the Lok Sabha on a question regarding such vacancies in various states and UTs.

There are 5,797 sanctioned posts of teachers in Chandigarh of which 872 are vacant. The national average is 17.1%. Among the UTs, Chandigarh has the fifth highest percentage of vacancies.

While addressing the issue, education minister Pokhriyal said, “The recruitment of teachers is a continuous process and vacancies arise after they retire.”

President of joint action committee of government schoolteachers of Chandigarh, Bhag Singh Kairon, said, “The number of vacancies has increased over the years as the age of retirement has been fixed at 58 for teachers and no extension is given. After 1992, not even a single regularised post graduate teacher has been appointed, so if the number of vacancies rises further, students will have to suffer.”

UT Cadre of Education Employees’ Union head Swarn Singh Kamboj said, “Although teachers were recruited in 2009 and 2015, the rate is not high enough as compared to the teachers retiring. Many more teachers are set to retire at the end of this month. The education department has to make a new recruitment for each teacher that retires. Teachers get burdened with extra duties if there aren’t enough of them.”

Assuring a prompt action, director school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, said, “We have recently appointed around 800 teachers under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The appointment of post graduate teachers is also in the pipeline and we would soon be recruiting such teachers after a period of around 30 years.”