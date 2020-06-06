e-paper
158 samples of sanitizers sent for testing after complaints: Haryana health minister

State Drug Controller of Food and Drugs Administration Narendra Ahuja said 158 samples of sanitizers of various companies have been collected.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 06, 2020 01:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
Anil Vij said there were complaints that some shopkeepers were selling a 500 ml bottle of sanitizer at exorbitant rates, as high as Rs 650.(REUTERS)
         

Health Department authorities in Haryana have collected 158 samples of sanitizers from across the state and sent them to a laboratory for testing following complaints that some shopkeepers were selling poor quality product at exorbitant rates.

There were complaints of adulteration, Health Minister Anil Vij told reporters on Friday.

State Drug Controller of Food and Drugs Administration Narendra Ahuja said 158 samples of sanitizers of various companies have been collected.

The samples have been sent to a Chandigarh-based lab for tests, he said in a statement.

Vij said there were complaints that some shopkeepers were selling a 500 ml bottle of sanitizer at exorbitant rates, as high as Rs 650.

