Home / Chandigarh / 16 unions hold rooftop protests against mismanagement of pandemic across Punjab

16 unions hold rooftop protests against mismanagement of pandemic across Punjab

The protesters, including women and children, beat utensils and said the government had failed to purchase wheat on time and provide ration to those in need.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Sangrur
Farmers staging a protest on their rooftops in Sangrur on Saturday.
Farmers staging a protest on their rooftops in Sangrur on Saturday.(HT PHOTO )
         

Alleging mismanagement of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Punjab, members of 16 farmer, labour and student unions staged a protest against the Centre and state governments on their respective rooftops across Punjab on Saturday.

The protesters, including women and children, beat utensils and said the government had failed to purchase wheat on time and provide ration to those in need.

“Farmers’ crops are not being purchased within 24 hours as promised by the government. The lockdown was imposed without adequate planning and farmers are forced to wait for a week in mandis,” said Gobinder Singh, Sangrur block chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan).

Punjab Student Union (Randhawa) leader Raman Kalajhar said poor people were being left to die without ration in their homes. “The government has failed to provide grocery to economically weaker sections and safety kits to medical staff in hospitals.”

