Home / Chandigarh / 16-yr-old driving mini truck leaves garbage collector dead in Chandigarh

16-yr-old driving mini truck leaves garbage collector dead in Chandigarh

The victim has been identified as Arjun, 27, of Sector 38 (West)

chandigarh Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 16-year-old boy driving his father’s mini truck ran over a garbage collector at Dadumajra on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Arjun, 27, of Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh. He is survived by his wife Rashmi, a four-year-old daughter and an 18-month-old son.

According to police, the teen’s father on Friday night parked the loaded truck outside their house in Dadumajra and went off to sleep. In the morning, the boy picked the keys and took off in the vehicle.

Arjun, too, had left home for work on his rehri to collect garbage from Sector 15. As the boy reached near the Dadumajra T-point, he lost control of the heavy vehicle and rammed into Arjun’s rehri.

Arjun died at the spot. Police later took the body to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Maloya police station.

“We are verifying the details. The father of the juvenile will also be booked for failing to keep the keys out of his reach,” said Charanji Lal,station house officer, Maloya.

