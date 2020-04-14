17 shops gutted in furniture market on Chandigarh-Mohali border

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:29 IST



At least 17 shops were gutted in a fire that engulfed the Sector 53 furniture market late on Monday night. The blaze started at about 11 pm after what people reported sounded like a gas cylinder blast in the house of a migrant worker, police said.

However, no casualties were reported as the area was deserted because of the curfew imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“People say that they heard a blast which sounded like a cylinder explosion, which seems possible. However, we are verifying the claims. Petrochemicals kept outside the shops in large quantities also acted as a catalyst to the fire,” said a fireman, resting anonymity.

About 11 fire tenders from across the city were pressed into service, but most of the shops with wooden furniture and furnishings were gutted by the time the flames were doused at about 4 pm on Tuesday morning.

In 2018, Chandigarh police had registered an FIR following a complaint by market president Satish Bhandari’s son that the market had been deliberately set ablaze on December 11, 2018.