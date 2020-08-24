173 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported from Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:45 IST

Ludhiana on Monday reported 173 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 8,831. As many as 12 people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 323.

Of this, 152 positive cases and 11 deceased belong to Ludhiana district, while the rest are from other districts/states. The deceased include a 9-year-old boy who was a tuberculosis (TB) patient and a 22-year-old male undertrial in Ludhiana central Jail. The fresh cases also include three police personnel, nine health care workers and a pregnant woman.

The 11 Ludhiana residents who succumbed to the disease on Monday include the nine-years-old boy, a 40-year-old man, 42-year -old woman from Focal Point area, 58-year-old man from South city area, 76-year-old man from Green park, 22-year-old undertrial in central jail, 43-year-old man from New Janta Nagar, 64-year-old man from Shastri Nagar, 72-year-old mam from Dehlon, 70-year- old man from Bhagwali gali and 74-year-old man from Madhopuri. Apart from this, a resident of Kapurthala also succumbed to the disease.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said, “Out of the 8,831 positive cases, 6,451 patients (73.09%) have been cured till date and regular efforts are being put to control the spread of the disease.”

Further, he appealed to the residents to get their tests done as soon as they develop any symptoms. By not getting the test done in time, residents will be putting their lives and the lives of their loved ones in danger, he added.

Two employees test positive, PAU’s basic sciences college closed till August 28

Two employees of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) including head of microbiology department, HS Kochar and his wife Dr DD Kochar, deputed in department of zoology, tested positive on Monday.

Following this, the university authorities have decided to close departments housed in the building of the college of basic sciences and humanities till August 28.