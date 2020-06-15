e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 177 Indians stranded in Dubai for 3 months land in Chandigarh

177 Indians stranded in Dubai for 3 months land in Chandigarh

About 168 passengers were from various districts of Punjab, and the rest from Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Passengers coming in from Dubai at Terminal-1, Chandigarh International Airport, Mohali, on Monday.
Mohali: As many as 177 Indian nationals from the region stranded in Dubai following the coronavirus outbreak landed at Chandigarh International Airport on Monday in an Indigo Airlines flight at around 2.55 pm .

Operating under the Indian government’s Vande Bharat Mission: Phase-2 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad, the flight had on board 177 passengers from Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, said an airport spokesperson .

About 168 passengers were from various districts of Punjab, and the rest from Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

All passengers were screened by the health department, Punjab, before being handed over to respective states after immigration and customs clearances for quarantine as per state protocols.

The states had also arranged for transportation to take them back home.

District nodal officer, Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar, said all the passengers would be quarantined at government facilities at various places for 14 days. Those who came in today were asymptomatic, she added.

