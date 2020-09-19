e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 19-year-old becomes Ludhiana’s first dengue casualty this year

19-year-old becomes Ludhiana’s first dengue casualty this year

Around 20-25 dengue-affected patients are reporting to private hospitals daily, said an official.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
A few days ago, Gangeshwar had donated his platelets to his brother who was suffering from high-grade fever.
A few days ago, Gangeshwar had donated his platelets to his brother who was suffering from high-grade fever. (Representative Image/HT )
         

A 19-year-old boy who succumbed to dengue at SPS Hospital on Friday became the first confirmed casualty of the mosquito-borne disease in the district this year.

The victim, Thakur Gangeshwar Singh, a resident of Maha Singh Nagar, had been unwell for two days. He was hospitalised on Thursday after his condition worsened. Medical superintendent Dr Rajeev Kundra confirmed Gangeshwar was suffering from dengue, which is endemic to tropical and sub-tropical regions.

His father, Thakur Vishwanath Singh, was the former vice-chairperson of the Pravasi Bhalai Board, Punjab, and his mother Thakur Baby Singh is a former councillor.



Meanwhile, mystery continues to shroud the death of two teenagers — a 14-year-old from Khanna and a Class-9 student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar.

On being asked about the status of the cases, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh said he was suffering from fever and was on leave while civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga also did not respond to the query. The health department has not made an official confirmation, however officials in the health department, requesting anonymity, said dengue cases have begun to shoot up in the district. “Around 20-25 dengue-affected patients are reporting to private hospitals daily,” said an official.

top news
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu scores fifty off 33 balls, CSK on the charge
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
