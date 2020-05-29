2-day spell of heavy rainfall brings down mercury in Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: May 29, 2020 12:37 IST

The lower and middle reaches of the hill state received heavy rainfall and hail on Friday, bringing down the temperature.

State meteorological department director Dr Manmohan Singh said the state, which has been receiving heavy rainfall for two consecutive days, will continue to witness hailstorms, rainfall, and thunderstorm till June 1 due to a fresh western disturbance.

It has been predicted that the middle and higher hills will continue to witness stormy weather till June 3.

Met officials said the maximum temperatures in the state had dropped by two to three degrees and were likely to drop further.

The state meteorological department had issued a yellow warning for lower and middle hills of the state for May 29 and 30.

The department had said thunderstorms, accompanied by rain and hail were likely to take place in isolated places of Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on Friday.

Shimla, the state’s capital, received 9.7mm rainfall and recorded a maximum temperature of 26.3°C. The maximum temperature in Shimla had earlier reached around 28 °C but witnessed a drop of two degrees during the last two days.

Kufri received 32mm rain and recorded a maximum temperature of 17.9°C. Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8°C.

Dalhousie in district Chamba received 6mm rain. The maximum temperature in the district was 21.2°C.

Dharamshala received 4mm rain and recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4°C.

Solan received 15.0 mm rain and recorded a maximum temperature of 33°C while Bilaspur received 8.5 mm rain and recorded a maximum temperature of 34°C. The maximum temperatures in Hamirpur and Nahan in Sirmaur district were 33.8°C and 35°C, respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a maximum temperature of 21°C.

With a minimum temperature of 6.8°C, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state while Una was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 41.7°C.