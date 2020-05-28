e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 2 held for Sangrur village sacrilege

2 held for Sangrur village sacrilege

A number of Sikh organisations, however, protested in the town on Wednesday, claiming that the accused needed to be strictly punished, and alleged a cover-up was attempted

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 01:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Sangrur police have arrested two persons for an incident of sacrilege reported from Gaggarpur village, around 12km from district headquarters on May 19, on Wednesday. “We have arrested Mall Singh and Charanjit Singh, who had previously been booked under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs),” said Rakesh Kumar, Sadar SHO, Sangrur.

A number of Sikh organisations, however, protested in the town on Wednesday, claiming that the accused needed to be strictly punished, and alleged a cover-up was attempted.

Bachittar Singh, president Granthi Ragi Sabha Sangrur, claimed that the sacrilege happened during an altercation between granthi Charanjit Singh and a villager, Mall Singh, in the village gurdwara. He claimed a weapon one of them used against another ended up tearing the pages of the holy book.

top news
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launch postponed to Saturday due to bad weather
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launch postponed to Saturday due to bad weather
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
Donald Trump’s mediation tweet is part of growing anti-China juggernaut
4 furnaces down, this Delhi crematorium sends bodies back to hospital
4 furnaces down, this Delhi crematorium sends bodies back to hospital
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
India China standoff explained: Bridge over troubled waters
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
‘Uncertainty on domestic flights caused by states’: Hardeep Puri
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Start working for post-Covid period, worst for economy over: Piyush Goyal
Daati Maharaj arrested for flouting Covid-19 lockdown norms
Daati Maharaj arrested for flouting Covid-19 lockdown norms
Covid update: Himachal ‘scam’ charge; EU’s €750bn fund; Wuhan mass testing
Covid update: Himachal ‘scam’ charge; EU’s €750bn fund; Wuhan mass testing
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In