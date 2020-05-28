e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 2 prisoners escape from Sangrur jail

2 prisoners escape from Sangrur jail

The prisoners have been identified as Gurdarshan Singh of Mubarakpur Chungan village near Malerkotla and Sandeep Singh of Bangan village in Moonak tehsil

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two prisoners escaped from the district jail in Sangrur when they were working in fields within the prison complex on Thursday.

The prisoners have been identified as Gurdarshan Singh of Mubarakpur Chungan village near Malerkotla and Sandeep Singh of Bangan village in Moonak tehsil.

Police said Gurdarshan was convicted of killing Harkirat Singh, 50, husband of Manpreet Kaur, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sarpanch from Mubarakpur Chungan village in 2017. Sandeep was serving a sentence for attempt to murder.

Deputy superintendent of police (rural) Satpal Sharma said both prisoners were sent to the fields on the jail premises around 3pm and they managed to flee by dodging the security guard.

“We are taking details from jail department and an FIR is being lodged against them. An alert has been sounded and the accused will be arrested soon,” said the DSP.

Sangrur jail superintendent Balwinder Singh could not be contacted for a comment despite repeated phone calls. However, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said jail department will inquire into the incident and act according to the findings.

top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
‘Absurd, no locus standi’: India rejects Pakistan’s statement on Ram Mandir
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In