Home / Chandigarh / 20 arrested for gambling, Rs 2.52 lakh recovered

20 arrested for gambling, Rs 2.52 lakh recovered

chandigarh Updated: Aug 08, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A case under the Gambling Act has been registered at Chandigarh’s Sector 11 police station against 20 men who have been caught gambling.
From a Class 12 student to a fruit seller to a garment shop owner, 20 persons were arrested on Saturday for gambling in a farmhouse at Khuda Alisher on Saturday and Rs 2.52 lakh recovered from them.

The farmhouse was raided by a police team after senior superintendent of police Nilambari Jagadale received reports of gambling over there.

A case under the Gambling Act was registered in the Sector 11 police station.

Those arrested are Mohhammed Sanju (30) from Nada Sahib, a car washer; Mukesh (23) of Kishangarh village, who runs a shop for utensils; Manoj (35) of New Indira Colony Manimjara, who is a safai karamchari; Rattan Lal (41) of Sector 21 Panchkula, who runs a garments shop; Jatinder (33) of phase 1 Bapu Dham, a fruit seller; Lucky (32) from Baddi, a jeweller; Jai Bhagwan (50) of Panchkula, a street vendor; Sumer Kumar (38) Bapu Dham Colony; who is unemployed; farmer Jasnir Singh (32) of Nada village in Mohali; an employee (40) of Hotel Anand (40) from Sonepat; Suresh Kumar, unemployed, from Panchkula; an 18-year-old Class 12 student from Kishangarh; Manish Kumar (40), holding a private job in Khuda Lahora; and Puneet (37) from Baddi, who owns a garments shop.

Hemant Kumar (24) and Harvinder Singh (28) from Kishangarh village are unemployed.

Four others, including Parvinder Singh (30) and Vinod (20), also from Kishangarh village and Sachin (24) and Akash (20), from old Panchkula, hold private jobs.

