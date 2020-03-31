e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 20-year-old held for stabbing younger brother to death in Chandigarh

20-year-old held for stabbing younger brother to death in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Mar 31, 2020 01:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 20-year-old was arrested for allegedly stabbing his younger brother to death at Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, after they got into a fight over a mobile phone, on Monday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek, who used to work as a mechanic at a shop in Chandigarh and was staying with his brother, Aman, 20, at their maternal grandparents’ house.

On Monday, Abhishek was using the only mobile phone in the house when Aman asked for it. When Abhishek refused to hand it over and demanded Rs 1,000, the two got into a heated argument, police said.

“Aman picked up a knife, seeing this Abhishek tried to flee. In a fit of rage, Aman stabbed him in the chest at a park near their house,” said a police official, privy to the matter, requesting anonymity.

“The deceased was the only earning member in the family while Aman would roam freely. The mobile was his and was being used by his younger brother,” police added.

Abhishek was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16) for treatment, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Sector 26 police have registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Aman and arrested him.

