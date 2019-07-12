20-year-old Punjab man allegedly murdered for ‘riding loud bike’; 9 booked

A Class-12 student was allegedly murdered for riding a motorcycle with a modified silencer in Punjab’s Khanauri on Wednesday night.

The victim, Gurtej Singh, 20, and his friends Tarsem Singh and Shamsher Singh, were attacked with sharp-edged weapons around 10.30pm. Nine people — Lakhu Singh, Sukhchain Singh, Ravi, Sandeep, Deepu, Laddi, Mittha, Dee Cee and Pakori, all residents of Khanauri — were booked on charges of murder and conspiracy.

The primary accused, Ravi, hit Gurtej, on the left side of his neck with a knife. Gurtej was rushed to a private hospital in Patiala where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s father, Hakam Singh, said, “When my son did not return home on time, I started searching for him. On my way to Tarsem’s place, I saw the three of them being beaten up by nine people. They attackers were saying they were teaching them a lesson for riding a loud Bullet motorcycle. I also saw Ravi lunge at my son with a knife.”

Family and friends of the victim blocked the Sangrur-Delhi road, demanding justice for him. ( HT Photo )

The accused were booked under Sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Station house officer Baljit Singh said no arrests have been made so far. The victim’s family and relatives blocked the Sangrur-Delhi road and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 09:09 IST