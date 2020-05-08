e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 200 employees of Sangrur sewa kendras not paid during lockdown

200 employees of Sangrur sewa kendras not paid during lockdown

Employees say they were just paid for 21 days in March and haven't been paid since

chandigarh Updated: May 08, 2020 15:23 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustan Times/Sangrur
The Punjab directorate of governance reforms hires private agencies to provide staff to run sewa kendras. These firms recruit employees on a contractual basis.
The Punjab directorate of governance reforms hires private agencies to provide staff to run sewa kendras. These firms recruit employees on a contractual basis.
         

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked private companies not to cut employees’ salaries during the lockdown imposed to contain the novel coronavirus around 200 sewa kendra workers have not been paid for the month of April.

Employees say they were just paid for 21 days in March and were not paid during the lockdown.

The Punjab directorate of governance reforms hires private agencies to provide staff to run sewa kendras. These firms recruit employees on a contractual basis. The employees include computer operators, security guards and safai karamcharis.

“It is the 47th day of lockdown and I have not received salary for the month of April and 10 days of March. It is difficult to survive in a pandemic without money. Though, the government has assured us that that salary of employees will not be stopped, we are still waiting to be paid,” said Jagseer Singh, a Sewa Kendra employee.

Assistant district e-governance coordinator Sahil Kalra said, “The issue is being discussed. However, the higher authorities will take the final call.”

Digital Solution Services Private Limited senior official Ankush Katoch said, “We have paid them for the duration of their services. However, discussions are on with government officials.”

Sangrur deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said he had taken up the issue with director governance reforms and they said that the issue was between employees and the service provider. “The matter is being mediated,” he added.

