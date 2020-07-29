e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 26 cops among 53 fresh Covid-19 infections reported in Ludhiana

26 cops among 53 fresh Covid-19 infections reported in Ludhiana

Death toll has mounted to 80, MLA from Samrala Amrik Singh Dhillon tests positive

chandigarh Updated: Jul 30, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
As many as 2,886 locals have tested positive so far.
As many as 2,886 locals have tested positive so far. (Representative Image/HT)
         

Nine Covid-related deaths and 53 fresh infections were reported in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The fresh cases included 26 cops, including the Division 6 station house officer, and 18 cops deployed in office of commissioner of police. The industrial town witnessed the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 casualties. The public is advised not to visit the CP office for three more days. They can send their complaints via email at cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in

The Covid-related death count in Ludhiana has mounted to 80. The virus has claimed 29 lives in Ludhiana in the last five days. The city had reported seven deaths on Saturday, while two deaths were reported on Sunday. As many as five people lost the battle with the virus on Monday, while six deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said a total of 60 patients (53 patients from Ludhiana and seven from other states and districts) had tested positive in last 24 hours.

He said 2,886 locals had tested positive, while 417 patients from outside the district had tested positive.

Congress MLA tests positive

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Samrala Amrik Singh Dhillon has tested positive for Covid-19. The results of the rapid antigen test came out positive, while the RT-PCR report is still awaited, said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga. Dhillon was suffering from fever, cough and shortness of breath.

