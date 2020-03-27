22-year-old Panipat woman who died of heart attack tests positive for swine flu

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:21 IST

The samples of a 22-year-old Panipat woman, who died of heart attack at the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment last week, have tested negative for coronavirus, but tested positive for swine flu caused by the H1N1 virus. The woman had reported to the hospital with flu-like symptoms and the reports of these tests arrived after her death.

H1N1 is a seasonal infection and occurs every year with two peaks (January-March and July-September). Swine flu was pandemic in 2009 worldwide.

District chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “The woman was suffering from a pre-existing heart disease, and had reported with flu-like symptoms to the hospital. Her samples were taken to test for Covid-19 and H1N1. She, however, died of heart attack at the Heart Centre of the hospital last week. Later, her samples tested negative for coronavirus, but she was found to be suffering from swine flu.”

Singh added, “There is no other case of swine flu and no positive case of Covid-19 in the district. To date, 28 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the district, of which 22 have been negative. Reports of six samples are awaited.” He added that those quarantined at home were being monitored.

“Lists with names and details of such patients have been provided to the district administration, police and officials concerned of the health department. We are working together. Those stepping out even under quarantine are being booked,” the CMO added.