e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 283 people test Covid +ve, six succumb in Chandigarh tricity

283 people test Covid +ve, six succumb in Chandigarh tricity

Mohali district recorded 138 cases and four deaths

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:23 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
         

As many as 283 people tested positive for Covid-19 while six succumbed in the tricity on Wednesday.

Mohali district recorded 138 cases and four deaths. Its infection tally has gone up to 14,772 and toll to 273. While 12,898 patients have recovered, 1,601 cases remain active.

A 57- year-old man from Sector 19 was the lone casualty in Chandigarh, which also reported 87 new cases. Of 16,925 people tested positive so far, 15,532 have recovered and 266 have died.

Panchkula, too, recorded one casualty while 58 people tested positive, including three health workers. The district’s toll rose to 125 after a 72-year-old man from Sector 15 succumbed. Of 8,454 cases so far, 508 remain active while 7,821 patients have recovered.

top news
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In