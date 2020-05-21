3 health programmes launched in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:15 IST

Three health-related programmes — H1N1 vaccination campaign for healthcare workers, Hepatitis-B control programme and eye donation centres at 21 district hospitals of the state — were launched by Haryana additional chief secretary, health, Rajeev Arora, on Wednesday.

Free-of-cost Hepatitis-B screening, diagnosis and treatment would now be available to the people of the state, an official release stated.

Arora said in the first phase of Hepatitis-B control programme, newborns, pregnant women and inmates in state jails would be covered. He said health workers fall in the high-risk category and require special attention. Around 13,000 health workers across the state would be vaccinated in this campaign, he added.

Dr Usha Gupta, director, health services, said free screening, diagnosis and treatment was being provided for Hepatitis-C patients at all general hospitals across the state which would now be available for Hepatitis B patients as well.