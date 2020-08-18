3 men held for bid to steal cash from ATM machine in Manimajra

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:51 IST

Three men, all aged 19 years, including a delivery boy with online food portal, a tea vendor and a former salesperson, were arrested for allegedly attempting to steal cash from an ATM in Manimajra’s Subhash Nagar.

Hari Om alias Sonu, Abhishek and Satwant Singh alias Golu, all from Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) in Sector 26, had damaged an Axis Bank ATM on August 11 after they failed to get the cash.

They were arrested on the intervening night August 17 and August 18 from the parking lot near the Sukhna Lake Regulator end.

A case was registered under sections 380, 511 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at the police station in IT Park, on the complaint of Kikar Singh an employee with Hitachi Payment Service Pvt Ltd, responsible for depositing cash in the machine.

Kikar Singh reported that on August 11, at about 7.45 am, he received a phone call informing him that the ATM had been damaged.

When interrogated, the three men said they damaged the machine after they could not get the cash using an ATM card which they claimed they had found in the booth.

Inspector Lakhvir Singh, station house officer of the IT Park police station, said, “Hari Om had worked as a salesman in a shop at Elante mall, Abhishek worked as delivery boy with Swiggy and Satwant had a tea stall in the grain market.”

Hari Om had a theft case registered against him Sector 26 as a juvenile and was admonished on March 21, 2016, he said.

The three men during preliminary questioning said that they had made an unsuccessful attempt to break an SBI ATM in Sector 44 Chandigarh on June 24. They had also stolen Rs 25,000 from the Vita booth near the IT Park.