Home / Chandigarh / 3 of family hurt in road mishap in Chandigarh

3 of family hurt in road mishap in Chandigarh

Were hit by a truck near Dusshera ground in Sector 56

chandigarh Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three members of a family selling boiled eggs near Dusshera ground in Sector 56 were injured after being hit by a Verka truck on Wednesday night.

The victims have been identified as Ramesh, his wife Geeta and son Neeraj. They were rushed to GMSH-16 and discharged after treatment.

Ramesh said the truck was parked inside the Dusshera ground and hit them after breaking the railing on the median. A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver at Sector 39 police station.

