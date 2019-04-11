30-year-old Hoshiarpur man shot dead in Canada

A 30-year old man from Garhdiwala was shot dead in Surrey in Canada on Tuesday. The victim, Amrinder Kumar, worked with a welfare organisation in Surrey. He is survived by his parents and wife.

His father, Vijay Kumar, a homeopathic doctor, left for Canada on Thursday to bring back Amrinder’s body.

As per reports from the British Columbia media, an integrated homicide investigation team has taken charge of the case.

