315 challans issues in Mohali for violation of Covid-19 norms

The challans were issued for not wearing masks in public, which has been made mandatory; and to those travelling in vehicles with more than the permissible number of people

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 01:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Maximum challans were issued for pillion riding.(HT FILE)
         

A day after Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed the state police to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols, the district police issued 315 challans for flouting of norms, on Wednesday.

The challans were issued for not wearing masks in public, which has been made mandatory; and to those travelling in vehicles with more than the permissible number of people.

“The drive was carried out to create awareness and ensure residents comply with safety protocols for containing the spread of Covid-19, in the wake of offices and commercial activity resuming. After the curfew. people need to get used to the new protocols,” Mohali superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said.

“The maximum number of challans were issued for pillion riding. The government had permitted only one person on two-wheelers, to ensure social distancing,” said Baghwant Singh, station house officer, Kharar (city), where 92 challans were issued during the four-hour drive. Violators were charged ₹ 200 as compounding fee and challan slips issued.

Acting on the CM’s directives, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta has asked all CPs and SSPs in the state to register FIRs, impound vehicles or issue challans, in case of any violation of lockdown restrictions.

