32 fresh virus cases in Himachal, tally now 1,341

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 22:15 IST

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 32 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally to 1,341, officials said.

Eleven cases were reported in Bilaspur, nine in Solan, six in Kullu, three in Chamba, two in Una and one Sirmaur.

In Bilaspur, nine migrant labourers from Bihar have been infected. They were engaged in building work at Hydro-Engineering College campus at Bandla. One of the labourer had tested positive three days ago after which others were quarantined at the college campus.

Three labourers tested positive early in the morning while seven more cases were detected in the afternoon. Besides, a woman, who had returned from Delhi, has also tested positive in the district.

In Chamba, a 29-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl from Salooni sub-division have tested positive. A 23-year-old pregnant woman from Mohalla Govindgarh of Nahan town in Sirmaur district has also contracted the disease. The woman was undergoing treatment at a hospital where her Covid-19 test came out positive. She has been shifted to a Covid-care centre and her primary contacts are being traced.

In Kullu district, six people tested positive, including a 31-year-old man, who had returned from to Delhi from Sudan on July 4 and from there he arrived in Kullu and was under home quarantine.

Nine cases were reported in Solan and two in Una late evening. Their details are awaited.

ACTIVE CASES RISE TO 351

Special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said active cases in the state have reached 351 as 966 people have been cured till date. The recovery rate in the state is 72.03% %.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 314 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 276 cases. Solan has 268 cases, Una 146, Chamba 71, Shimla 62, Bilaspur 63, Sirmaur 47, Mandi 40, Kinnaur 36, Kullu 14 and Lahaul-Spiti district four.

CM directs district authorities to keep strict vigil on migrant labourers

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday directed all district authorities to keep a strict vigil on arrival of migrant labourers particularly in industrial units.

He was addressing a meeting of deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officers through video conferencing.

The CM said the state government has decided that industrialists or their contractors will be allowed to bring labourers after due approval of the administration and will be kept in quarantine as per guidelines issued by the health department.

He said big industrial units will have to create adequate quarantine facilities, whereas small units can pool for creating the quarantine facility. He also directed the industries and labour and employment departments to keep a strict vigil on industrial units to follow the SoPs issued from time to time.

The government has decided not to open the temples and other religious places in the state to avoid overcrowding, the CM said.

He directed the officers to strictly enforce the decision of not allowing more than 50 people in marriages and other family functions.

The chief medical officers have been asked to increase testing capacity of Covid-19 in their respective districts. He said all persons with symptoms should be invariably tested for the virus besides ensuring proper testing of all the primary and secondary contacts of patients.

Thakur said about 1,560 residents have arrived from 78 cities of 61 countries and all of them were examined medically. He said out of these 1,117 persons arrived at New Delhi Airport, 192 at Amritsar Airport and 248 persons at Chandigarh International Airport. He said 613 flights were attended by the officers of the state government at New Delhi, Amritsar and Chandigarh airports.

The CM also directed the deputy commissioners to be more vigilant keeping in view the rainy season. He said this may increase the cases of viral and related ailments causing extra burden on health institutions. He also directed the superintendents of police to keep strict vigil on persons furnishing false information about their origin of arrival as well as Covid-19 status.