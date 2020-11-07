e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 32-year-old ends life, wife booked in Ludhiana

32-year-old ends life, wife booked in Ludhiana

Deceased left a suicide note accusing her and another man of forcing him to take the extreme step

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The wife of a 32-year-old man was booked after the latter ended his life by slitting his wrist at his home on Dhandhra road on Saturday and left a suicide note accusing her and another man of forcing him to take the extreme step.

The victim died due to blood loss and based on the complaint of his father, the police lodged an FIR for abetment to suicide against his wife and a man named Deepak of Jagraon.

Assistant sub-inspector Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim had strained relations with his wife, who was living with her parents along with their children.

On Saturday, the man slit his wrist with a sharp-edged blade in his room. His father was first to see the lifeless body of his son lying in the room in a pool of blood.

