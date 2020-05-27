e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 32-year-old man tests positive for Covid-19 in Mohali, count touches 107

32-year-old man tests positive for Covid-19 in Mohali, count touches 107

At present, Mohali has two active cases

chandigarh Updated: May 27, 2020 11:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Mohali
The recovery and fatality rates for Mohali are 96% and 2.8%, respectively.
The recovery and fatality rates for Mohali are 96% and 2.8%, respectively.(Representative Image/Reuters )
         

A 32-year-old man, a resident of Sector 71, tested positive of Covid-19, taking the count to 107.

The patient, who worked as a banker in Delhi, had come to Mohali on May 22. He was admitted to the civil hospital after he exhibited some influenza-like symptoms. His sample was taken on May 24.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the patient’s contacts will be traced though the man has maintained that he had not met anyone after returning from Delhi. The patient has been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur, he said.

At present, Mohali has two active cases.

On May 25, a woman, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Nayagaon, who had delivered a child at Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on May 23, had tested positive.

So far, 102 people have recovered and there have been three fatalities. The recovery and fatality rates for the district are 96% and 2.8%, respectively.

