324 stranded Indians fly into Chandigarh from New Zealand, Kuwait

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:01 IST

Continuing with the Vande Bharat Mission to bring home Indians stranded in various countries, evacuation flights from New Zealand and Kuwait with 324 passengers arrived at Chandigarh International Airport on Monday.

An Air India flight with 140 passengers from Auckland (New Zealand) arrived at Chandigarh via Delhi at 7:30 am, an hour after its scheduled arrival at 6.30am.

The GoAir G8-7185 flight from Kuwait had 184 passengers, most of them jobless because of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was the second evacuation flight from Auckland (New Zealand), the first arriving on June 17, and the first flight from Kuwait.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that all the passengers arriving from the two flights had been asked to undergo strict institutional quarantine at their destinations

The administration had taken possession of their passports.

So far, eight flights under the Vande Bharat evacuation mission phase 2 have arrived at Chandigarh from the US, Ukraine, New Zealand, Kuwait and Dubai.