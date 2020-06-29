e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 324 stranded Indians fly into Chandigarh from New Zealand, Kuwait

324 stranded Indians fly into Chandigarh from New Zealand, Kuwait

Air India flight brings in 140 passengers from Auckland (New Zealand) and GoAir flight gets 184 passengers from Kuwait

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Passengers who came in a special flight from New Zealand on Monday at Chandigarh International Airport .
Passengers who came in a special flight from New Zealand on Monday at Chandigarh International Airport . (HT Photo)
         

Continuing with the Vande Bharat Mission to bring home Indians stranded in various countries, evacuation flights from New Zealand and Kuwait with 324 passengers arrived at Chandigarh International Airport on Monday.

An Air India flight with 140 passengers from Auckland (New Zealand) arrived at Chandigarh via Delhi at 7:30 am, an hour after its scheduled arrival at 6.30am.

The GoAir G8-7185 flight from Kuwait had 184 passengers, most of them jobless because of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was the second evacuation flight from Auckland (New Zealand), the first arriving on June 17, and the first flight from Kuwait.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said that all the passengers arriving from the two flights had been asked to undergo strict institutional quarantine at their destinations

The administration had taken possession of their passports.

So far, eight flights under the Vande Bharat evacuation mission phase 2 have arrived at Chandigarh from the US, Ukraine, New Zealand, Kuwait and Dubai.

top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Covid-19: India enters Unlock 2 mode. Explained in 12 points
Covid-19: India enters Unlock 2 mode. Explained in 12 points
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In