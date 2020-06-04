e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 33% of inmates released from Kapurthala jail over past 2 months

33% of inmates released from Kapurthala jail over past 2 months

1,150 prisoners have walked out; was housing over 3,500 prisoners against a capacity of 3,000 when the lockdown began; those released have been granted bail/parole between 45 and 60 days

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kapurthala
Authorities have stopped lodging fresh violators in the jail to contain the spread of covid-19.
Authorities have stopped lodging fresh violators in the jail to contain the spread of covid-19.
         

The modern jail in the district has released almost a third of its inmates (1,150) over the past two months, since the lockdown due to covid-19 began in the country. These inmates were either granted bail or parole as a precautionary measure following a direction by the state government, and more prisoners are expected to come out in the next few days.

The jail has a capacity for around 3,000 inmates, but was accommodating over 3,500 prisoners two months ago, giving the jail authorities a tough time in ensuring order at the facility. Authorities have stopped lodging fresh violators in the jail to contain the spread of covid-19.

A jail officer said that bail and parole were initially for 45-60 days, which is extendable according to the government’s order. Jail superintendent Baljit Singh Ghuman said there were now around 2,400 inmates and a drive to screen them was launched on Wednesday. Nodal officer for covid-19 at Kapurthala civil hospital Dr Sandeep Dhawan said some samples had been taken and a drive was on to screen patients.

top news
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In