338 fresh cases, 4 deaths in Haryana

As many as 470 persons were discharged after recovery; there are now 4,340 active cases

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
So far, the coronavirus disease has claimed 236 lives in Haryana, with Gurugram being the worst-hit.
((Representative photo: ANI))
         

Haryana recorded four deaths and 338 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as the health department sent 3,862 samples for testing in the past 24 hours.

Among those who tested positive for the virus are four doctors and five staff members of a private hospital in Karnal.

The fatalities came in from Faridabad, which lost two patients to the Covid-19 battle, and Gurugram and Palwal, from where one patient each succumbed to the virus. So far, the coronavirus disease has claimed 236 lives in Haryana, with Gurugram being the worst-hit, recording 91 fatalities followed by Faridabad, which saw 77 deaths. Both districts share a border with national capital, Delhi, which is one of the worst-hit in the country.

9,972 RECOVERIES SO FAR

On Tuesday, at least 470 patients undergoing treatment in different districts of Haryana were discharged after recovery. In Faridabad, 298 patients were discharged while in Gurugram, 79 patients won the battle against the invisible virus. Sonepat and Ambala saw 22 and 19 recoveries respectively.

As the tally of total positive cases stood at 14,548, the total active cases in the state on Tuesday were 4,340 with a total of 9,972 Covid-19 positive patients having recovered.

There were nine districts with less than 50 active cases and seven districts had active cases between 51 and 100 till Tuesday. Gurugram had 1,294 active cases followed by 1,255 in Faridabad.

As per the medical bulletin, fresh cases were reported from across 17 districts with Faridabad reporting 143 cases, Gurugram 87, Rohtak 28, Karnal 20, Kaithal 11, Jhajjar and Kurukshetra having eight each, Palwal 7, Jind 6, Panipat 5, Hisar 4, Rewari and Sirsa contributing three each, Mahendergarh 2, and one new case each from Nuh, Panchkula and Yamunanagar.

As many as 62 people, including 25 workers of a Rai-based private factory, tested positive for Covid-19 in Sonepat on Tuesday. The health bulletin, however, mentioned zero fresh cases in Sonepat district.

The state has so far sent 2, 64, 203 samples after the outbreak of the pandemic.

